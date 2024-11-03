The Bundesliga comments
Kühbauer: “We were punished with harsh penalties!”
Find out what the teams had to say after the clashes between WSG Tirol and SCR Altach, SK Austria Klagenfurt and Wolfsberger AC as well as FK Austria Wien and FC Blau-Weiß Linz HERE!
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "We knew that today was a foretaste of the lower play-off, so it's all the better that we've won this direct duel - should Altach be in the lower play-off - with a home win against Altach. The lads put in a very passionate performance and gave their all. Now it's all about developing the lads so that they can get to the next level. Of course, a win is always good because it drives the process forward."
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "It simply wasn't a good game from us. Especially in the first half, we didn't manage to play our opponents the way we wanted to. That's why it was a very wild game, a very scrappy game where both teams had two or three top chances. WSG took advantage of a defensive error by us and that's why they won. I took over the club as second last in the table, and we still are. We have to work hard for everything, it wasn't hard enough today. I didn't feel the energy from the team today that is simply needed to win games."
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "A hard-fought three-pointer in a derby is always nice. We had the chance to make it 3-0 before the break, so I think our win was deserved. Unfortunately, we lost the thread after the break and seemed to be afraid of winning. What we did well before the break was then rather poor. But what the hell: In the end, it's the result that counts."
Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "We were non-existent in the first half, we obviously thought the game would be a walk in the park after the Cup win. But soccer is work and we were punished by two harsh penalties. After the break, we almost played for a goal and deserved an X thanks to the two chances in stoppage time. I still don't have an explanation for the weak first 45 minutes."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "We knew we had to stick to our guns and do our thing even in the face of setbacks. We did that really well in the second half. Also because we can now change more and more from the bench, almost all players are fit. We've worked hard to achieve our current stability. We don't fall apart even when we're 1-0 down. We stay compact, believe in our own strengths and keep going for 90 minutes. But we also know that we have to push ourselves to the limit in every game."
Gerald Scheiblehner (Blue & White coach): "We did very, very well in the first half. It was not undeserved that we took a 1:0 lead - an ideal score at the break. We then let the game slip away relatively easily. We were too wild and lost our heads after 1:1. That shouldn't happen, but it does happen to a team that doesn't have that much experience yet. It's always about the performance. It's good, but not good enough to hold our own against an opponent like Austria today."
Maurice Malone (Austria goalscorer): "It's fun at the moment. We knew at half-time that we would turn the game around today. We're on a roll now and we want to continue like this."
