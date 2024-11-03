Kühbauer: “We were punished with harsh penalties!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "We knew we had to stick to our guns and do our thing even in the face of setbacks. We did that really well in the second half. Also because we can now change more and more from the bench, almost all players are fit. We've worked hard to achieve our current stability. We don't fall apart even when we're 1-0 down. We stay compact, believe in our own strengths and keep going for 90 minutes. But we also know that we have to push ourselves to the limit in every game."