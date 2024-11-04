Restaurant on the town hall square
“Teatro” as a new gastronomic stage in the city center
St. Pölten's city center is getting a new restaurant. However, it will be on Rathausplatz and not Herrenplatz as originally planned. A new tenant is still being sought for the property there.
The gastronomy scene in the provincial capital is about to be enriched by another restaurant. As previously reported, after the Neuhauser family's "Römer" on Domplatz, restaurateur Duško Lukić will now also be setting up a restaurant in the city center. However, the move into the originally favored former Tchibo branch on Herrenplatz will now come to nothing.
Many years of experience
Instead, Lukić, whose family has had a wealth of gastronomic experience in neighboring Wilhelmsburg for 18 years and who has been running the "Terrazza" in Pyhra since 2021, is moving to the northern Rathausplatz, where he will operate his "Teatro" right next to the Landestheater from March. However, the change of location will not change the planned concept. There, too, he wants to combine his well-known Balkan specialties with Austrian cuisine.
Opening hours as a sticking point
The move to Herrenplatz failed mainly due to the opening hours set by the eight owners of the building, which made it impossible for Lukić to operate until midnight, at least on Saturdays. In the end, it would have had to close at 8 p.m. at the latest. Too early for Lukić, for whom a successor is now being sought. There is currently no one in sight, as the real estate agent in charge reports: "It could go in any direction, it doesn't have to be a restaurant."
