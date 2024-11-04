Edtstadler proves realism

A few of the usual slogans such as "governing anew" and "taking responsibility" or even "the best of three worlds" will certainly not be enough. And from the Federal President downwards, all we can see so far is that the new government is supposed to be an "alliance against Kickl". As much as some may like this, a mere anti-FPÖ course will not only be too little at the end, but also at the beginning.