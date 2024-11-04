"Krone" commentary
Edtstadler proves realism
Karoline Edtstadler's decision to turn down a possible ministerial post in the next government has had a sobering effect for some. In any case, Edtstadler's rejection of the chancellor demonstrates a healthy dose of realism. In view of the state of Austria's economy and the political situation in the world, a coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos will have to hire quite a few luminaries to put the country on the road to success.
A few of the usual slogans such as "governing anew" and "taking responsibility" or even "the best of three worlds" will certainly not be enough. And from the Federal President downwards, all we can see so far is that the new government is supposed to be an "alliance against Kickl". As much as some may like this, a mere anti-FPÖ course will not only be too little at the end, but also at the beginning.
End of the line in the sleeping car
However, the future government should not be mistrusted just yet. Perhaps Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger are being underestimated and will soon surprise us with great ideas for the coming years.
If Donald Trump wins the US elections on Tuesday, Austria will have to come up with something quickly anyway. Because then the entire old continent will have to learn to stand on its own two feet. Only if Kamala Harris wins the race will we be able to snooze in the European sleeping car for a while longer. But at some point even that will be the end of the line.
