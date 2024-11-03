Qualifying farce for Max: “This is just nonsense”

FIA waited and saw

According to the FIA, Stroll kept trying to move his car away, which is why they waited longer with the red flags. TV cameras also showed that Stroll kept moving slightly forwards and backwards. Sky expert Timo Glock nevertheless remarked in amazement: "You could see that Stroll only had three wheels and no rear wing." Peter Bayer, CEO of Racing Bulls, was also irritated: "We didn't understand why the red flag didn't come." Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez also found the long time until the red flags came out "very strange".