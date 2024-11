Bookworms take note: From scary fun to picture books

"On the books, get set, go!" This is once again the motto of this year's International Children's and Youth Book Festival (KiJuBu) in St. Pölten. For the 21st time, 80 events with over 30 literary creators await you over seven days from November 4 to 10 - in addition to readings, workshops, performances and guided tours. Spiegel bestselling author Ursula Poznanski will also be visiting the provincial capital.