Jungfrau Railway paralyzed
Almost 1000 travelers stranded on the Alpine summit
The idyllic ride on the cog railroad to the summit of the Jungfraujoch takes more than two hours. In the afternoon, however, the anticipation of around 1000 tourists was spoiled: they were stranded on the "Top of Europe".
On an Alpine summit, around 1000 travelers waited several hours for the Jungfrau Railway to continue its journey. The reason was a rockfall that had temporarily blocked the railroad line to the Jungfraujoch, according to the SRF television station.
According to a spokeswoman, several stones fell into a tunnel onto the tracks of the popular trains at around 1 p.m., causing a technical fault. The cogwheel trains ran to the station on the Eiger Glacier, which was located below the problem area.
Operations resumed after three hours
"Everyone will be safe in the valley by the end of operations," she promised in the Swiss media. After three hours, operations could be resumed so that all tourists could be transported down by the evening.
Experts inspected the track before operations resumed. In the meantime, those waiting were provided with hot drinks and water on the "Top of Europe". "We hope that they were at least able to enjoy the nice weather," said the company spokesperson.
Refund or re-trip as compensation
Tourists who were unable to travel on Thursday due to the incident now have the option of using their ticket on Friday or getting a refund. Travel is to continue without restrictions.
