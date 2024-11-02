Eurofighter pilots fly supersonic again

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in a press release on Saturday. The exact flight areas will be determined together with civil air traffic control. In order to keep the noise level as low as possible, flights will be conducted at high altitudes (12,500 meters). The supersonic training for the Eurofighter pilots is scheduled from November 4 to 15 between 8 am and 4 pm. Two flights are planned per day, with the exception of lunchtime (12 noon to 1 p.m.) and the weekend.