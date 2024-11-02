Lost on a hike
Nocturnal search for couple in the Nordkette
A hike for a German couple on Thursday in the area of the Nordkette mountain range ended with a real fright. The couple had lost their way there and alerted the Tyrol control center. A search operation was eventually successful.
At around 6 p.m., the Tyrol control center received a report that a German couple (83 and 81 years old) had gone missing in the Nordkette area. A search operation was launched.
According to verbal reports, the couple got lost during a hike and were unable to find their way back to the village without help.
Die Polizei
Successful search
A good two hours later, the couple was found unharmed north of Grinzens on a field or forest path in the woods. They had no view of the village. Both were then taken to the police station in Axams by a police patrol.
Couple had lost their way
From there, the couple were picked up by their daughter and taken home. "According to verbal interviews, the couple got lost on a hike and were unable to find their way back to the village without help," said the police.
On duty were 21 members of Axams Mountain Rescue, eleven members of Innsbruck Mountain Rescue, 18 Florianis from Götzens as well as four BFI drones and three police patrols and two Alpine police officers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.