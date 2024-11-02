Vorteilswelt
Lost on a hike

Nocturnal search for couple in the Nordkette

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 10:00

A hike for a German couple on Thursday in the area of the Nordkette mountain range ended with a real fright. The couple had lost their way there and alerted the Tyrol control center. A search operation was eventually successful.

At around 6 p.m., the Tyrol control center received a report that a German couple (83 and 81 years old) had gone missing in the Nordkette area. A search operation was launched.

According to verbal reports, the couple got lost during a hike and were unable to find their way back to the village without help.

Die Polizei

Successful search
A good two hours later, the couple was found unharmed north of Grinzens on a field or forest path in the woods. They had no view of the village. Both were then taken to the police station in Axams by a police patrol.

Couple had lost their way
From there, the couple were picked up by their daughter and taken home. "According to verbal interviews, the couple got lost on a hike and were unable to find their way back to the village without help," said the police.

On duty were 21 members of Axams Mountain Rescue, eleven members of Innsbruck Mountain Rescue, 18 Florianis from Götzens as well as four BFI drones and three police patrols and two Alpine police officers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
