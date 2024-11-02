Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FAC record-breaking coach:

“I’m certainly not a one-man show!”

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 08:06

Mitja Mörec is the sole FAC record-breaking coach with 118 games. The second division club have only won one game in the last seven rounds. Cup sensation Stripfing are coming today.

0 Kommentare

"I'm delighted, it's a great feeling," emphasizes Mitja Mörec, who has risen into a sphere of his own at FAC: with 118 games, he is now the sole record-breaking coach. "It's not a given that you can work at a club for so long - but I'm certainly not a one-man show, there's more to it than that."

Mitja Mörec is the record coach (Bild: FAC)
Mitja Mörec is the record coach
(Bild: FAC)

The Slovenian with a UEFA Pro license has been at the helm of the Floridsdorf second division club since April 2021, winning the runners-up title in 2022 (with "co" Aleks Gitsov) and maintaining a points average of 1.7. Recently, however, success has been lacking, with just one win and five points in seven rounds. "The results are not ideal," says former professional Mörec (Sturm and others), who saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Liefering in the 91st minute on Tuesday and was sent off for the fourth time this season when Bitsche was shown a yellow card. "It's not that we were always inferior or played badly. I am convinced that we can turn things around."

Things have not been going well for FAC defensive back Christian Bubalovic and Co. recently. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Things have not been going well for FAC defensive back Christian Bubalovic and Co. recently.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The best time is today at home against Stripfing, who knocked Rapid out in the cup round of 16. "Sensational," said Mörec on television. "That's great for this team, it gives them confidence. But nothing about Stripfing's style of play surprised me. We have to look after ourselves and score points."

Admira win 1:0
In yesterday's clash between leaders Admira and runners-up Ried, Weberbauer gave the home side a 1:0 win in the 76th minute with a volley into the far corner from the 16-yard box. The downer for the Südstädter: Goalie Verwüster had to come off with a knee injury.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf