“I’m certainly not a one-man show!”

The Slovenian with a UEFA Pro license has been at the helm of the Floridsdorf second division club since April 2021, winning the runners-up title in 2022 (with "co" Aleks Gitsov) and maintaining a points average of 1.7. Recently, however, success has been lacking, with just one win and five points in seven rounds. "The results are not ideal," says former professional Mörec (Sturm and others), who saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Liefering in the 91st minute on Tuesday and was sent off for the fourth time this season when Bitsche was shown a yellow card. "It's not that we were always inferior or played badly. I am convinced that we can turn things around."