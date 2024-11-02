FAC record-breaking coach:
“I’m certainly not a one-man show!”
Mitja Mörec is the sole FAC record-breaking coach with 118 games. The second division club have only won one game in the last seven rounds. Cup sensation Stripfing are coming today.
"I'm delighted, it's a great feeling," emphasizes Mitja Mörec, who has risen into a sphere of his own at FAC: with 118 games, he is now the sole record-breaking coach. "It's not a given that you can work at a club for so long - but I'm certainly not a one-man show, there's more to it than that."
The Slovenian with a UEFA Pro license has been at the helm of the Floridsdorf second division club since April 2021, winning the runners-up title in 2022 (with "co" Aleks Gitsov) and maintaining a points average of 1.7. Recently, however, success has been lacking, with just one win and five points in seven rounds. "The results are not ideal," says former professional Mörec (Sturm and others), who saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Liefering in the 91st minute on Tuesday and was sent off for the fourth time this season when Bitsche was shown a yellow card. "It's not that we were always inferior or played badly. I am convinced that we can turn things around."
The best time is today at home against Stripfing, who knocked Rapid out in the cup round of 16. "Sensational," said Mörec on television. "That's great for this team, it gives them confidence. But nothing about Stripfing's style of play surprised me. We have to look after ourselves and score points."
Admira win 1:0
In yesterday's clash between leaders Admira and runners-up Ried, Weberbauer gave the home side a 1:0 win in the 76th minute with a volley into the far corner from the 16-yard box. The downer for the Südstädter: Goalie Verwüster had to come off with a knee injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
