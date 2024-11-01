"An important reason"
No Brazil comeback for (ex?) superstar Neymar
Brazil's soccer star Neymar will have to wait until next year for his comeback in the national team!
Although the 32-year-old has recovered from a torn cruciate ligament, team boss Dorival Júnior will not play the attacking player in the last two World Cup qualifiers this year in Venezuela (November 14) and against Uruguay (November 20). Neymar had only played a few minutes after his injury, "that was an important reason", explained the 62-year-old.
Neymar celebrated his comeback at club level just under two weeks ago after suffering a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee on October 18, 2023. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain professional was substituted in the 77th minute of his team Al-Hilal's 5-4 win over Al-Ain FC in the Asian Champions League.
Júnior said that he had spoken to Neymar three times in the past two months and that he wanted to play for the national team again. "Next year he will have more time to play and then he will regain his confidence," said the national team coach. Young star Endrick (18) from Real Madrid is also missing from the squad.
Brazil are in fourth place in the World Cup qualifiers after ten games, six points behind leaders Argentina. The top six teams will automatically take part in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
