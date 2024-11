Cash injection for Styrian kindergartens

New places for 512 children

Specifically, eleven municipalities will benefit, from Burgau in Eastern Styria to Gratkorn and Gröbming in Upper Styria. Up to 650,000 euros will be contributed per municipality. Over the next two years, 512 new places for children are to be created through new buildings or extensions. "Only on Thursday I broke ground for a four-group kindergarten in Söding-St. Johann, where these funds will be used," says ÖVP Education Councillor Werner Amon.