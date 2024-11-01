Confidence is back in Salzburg

The Bulls are in a spirit of optimism! The clear and at least partly convincing 3:0 victory in the ÖFB Cup round of 16 against WSG Tirol did the Salzburgers good. "I slept much better and am very happy about the win. The lads deserved it," said coach Pep Lijnders on Thursday. His and the Bulls' confidence is back! Tomorrow, the domestic runners-up want to go one better in their Bundesliga home game against GAK. The Mozartstädter should take their cue from their second half against Wattens. "The pace was lacking in the first 20 minutes of the game. Things aren't coming easily at the moment. After the opening goal, we combined better and increased the pressure in the second half," analyzed Mads Bidstrup.