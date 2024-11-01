After Cup success
Confidence is back in Salzburg
After a clear 3:0 cup victory over WSG Tirol, the Bulls want to add to their tally tomorrow in the Bundesliga against GAK. Coach Pep Lijnders breathed a sigh of relief after the win: "I slept much better." Mads Bidstrup, meanwhile, tried to find reasons for the recent difficult weeks.
The Bulls are in a spirit of optimism! The clear and at least partly convincing 3:0 victory in the ÖFB Cup round of 16 against WSG Tirol did the Salzburgers good. "I slept much better and am very happy about the win. The lads deserved it," said coach Pep Lijnders on Thursday. His and the Bulls' confidence is back! Tomorrow, the domestic runners-up want to go one better in their Bundesliga home game against GAK. The Mozartstädter should take their cue from their second half against Wattens. "The pace was lacking in the first 20 minutes of the game. Things aren't coming easily at the moment. After the opening goal, we combined better and increased the pressure in the second half," analyzed Mads Bidstrup.
Lijnders went into more detail: "Football is not really a complicated game, but when a team has less confidence, it can get complicated. After 2-0, a lot of pressure was taken off our shoulders, we were aggressive after losing the ball and created a good rhythm."
"Fire was burning in everyone"
It's difficult to pinpoint the reasons why they haven't always played like this in recent weeks. Bidstrup nevertheless had an approach: "At the start of the season, everyone was on fire, everyone wanted to show the coach that they wanted to play. That helped the mentality. But there are always setbacks in soccer and getting out of them is not so easy."
The Dane is not talking about problems within the team. "We had them last season, but this year we're all sticking together." The Bulls will have to show that again on the pitch tomorrow, otherwise the regained confidence will be gone again immediately.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
