NFL: Jets stop losing streak thanks to Rodgers

Rodgers' 26-yard pass to Garrett Wilson in the final period was the highlight of the game. The Jets' pass receiver caught Rodgers' pass with one hand to give the Jets a 14-10 lead. Three minutes before the end of the game, Rodgers caught his third touchdown pass, which Davante Adams completed to make it 21-10. Wilson had tied the score at 7:7 with his second touchdown in the third period.