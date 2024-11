Austria defender has already prevented five goals

He was signed at short notice from FC Dornbirn in the summer following the loss of Matthias Maak. For Lustenau, however, he is also a real savior in other respects. In five games this season - against Horn, FAC, Kapfenberg, Ried and most recently against Hartberg - William saved in front of or on the line for his beaten keeper Domenic Schierl and thus prevented a goal against. This is one of the reasons why Austria have only conceded six goals in the championship. "At least I never used my hand," he says with a grin, taking a sideways glance at his team-mate Abdullah Baallal. He had made a goalkeeper-style save against SW Bregenz and saw red for it.