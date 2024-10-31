What the race commissioner says
“Absolute no-go!” Is Max Verstappen going too far?
Headwind for Max Verstappen! The aggressive driving style of the world championship leader is currently causing a lot of discussion in the formula. Johnny Herbert, one of the race stewards from Mexico who imposed the penalties on the Red Bull star, has now spoken out.
"Verstappen's driving style was tough, especially when he takes a fellow competitor off the track. That is an absolute no-go for me, for current drivers, for former drivers and for stewards," emphasized Herbert in an interview with "Action Network". For two actions in duels with championship rival Lando Norris, the Dutchman was penalized ten seconds and two penalty points each in Mexico.
"He doesn't need that at all"
Herbert, who has competed in 161 Formula 1 races himself, is actually a big fan of Verstappen, "but it frustrates me enormously when he drives like he did in Mexico. He doesn't need to do that, he's so good in the car and at this point in the championship he just needs to stay out of trouble and drive as well as possible."
Jos Verstappen: "Max won't change his driving style"
Verstappen's father Jos sees things differently and also indirectly criticizes the appointment of the race steward - but without mentioning Herbert's name. "He won't change his driving style just because there are a few stewards who don't like him," says Jos Verstappen in the Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf".
The Briton considers the accusation that Herbert is biased because of his background to be "absolutely ridiculous". "In Mexico, the commissioners next to me were Americans, Belgians and Brazilians, who all have the same power!" And Herbert does not expect Verstappen's driving style to change at all: "Because his number one goal is to stop Norris from getting any closer in the championship. There are still some interesting races to come."
