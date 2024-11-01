Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exclusive competition

Interwetten takes you to the NFL in Boston

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 00:01

The NFL inspires millions, and now you have the chance to experience American football live! Interwetten is giving away a dream trip to the New England Patriots in Boston. Win an unforgettable experience and immerse yourself in the world of the NFL - excitement, tradition and goosebumps included!

0 Kommentare

The New England Patriots are one of the most famous teams in the National Football League (NFL) and have shaped American football worldwide. In recent decades, they have made history with successful quarterback Tom Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl titles.

Julian Edelman (li), Tom Brady (mi.), Rob Gronkowski (re.) (Bild: Getty Images)
Julian Edelman (li), Tom Brady (mi.), Rob Gronkowski (re.)
(Bild: Getty Images)
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JAMIE SQUIRE)
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JAMIE SQUIRE)

Under his leadership, the legendary Patriots dynasty emerged, which had a lasting impact on the game and the league. Today, the Patriots are still considered the epitome of victory and perseverance, and the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is a shrine for football fans.

Take part and win
With Interwetten you now have the unique opportunity to see the Patriots live in action. The prize includes not only tickets for a game, but also a complete trip to Boston - the perfect chance to experience the pulsating NFL feeling up close and admire the team with your own eyes. You can enter right HERE

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf