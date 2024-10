After 45 games, Vesel Demaku says goodbye

At a meeting on Monday with Kosovo soccer president Agim Ademi, the national team's sports director Muharrem Sahiti and the team's manager Bajram Shala, Demaku emphasized that after receiving confirmation of dual citizenship from the Austrian state, he had decided without hesitation and wholeheartedly to play for Kosovo and make his contribution in the Dardane jersey. This was posted on Instagram, but Demaku remained silent to the Austrian press and refused to comment: "I will only be available for interviews on this topic in due course."