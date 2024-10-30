Vorteilswelt
Concern about pop star

Shock for fans: Vicky Leandros cancels concerts

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 18:02

Pop legend Vicky Leandros has had to cancel or postpone concerts on her "Ich liebe das Leben" farewell tour due to illness. According to the promoter, she has "an acute respiratory infection with a severe cough".

"Due to the artist's persistent infection and the doctor's prescription to take it easy on her voice, the concert tomorrow at the Tempodrom in Berlin (31.10.24) has to be postponed at short notice. The artist regrets this from the bottom of her heart, but is looking forward to making up the concert at the beginning of December, on 03.12.24," said a message from the organizer Semmel Concerts on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (see post below).

Salzburg concert also canceled
On Monday, fans were supposed to experience a fantastic show in Salzburg, but a few hours before the concert, her management announced on Instagram that the performance had to be canceled at short notice for health reasons. Leandros has now also had to cancel the already sold-out concert scheduled for Thursday at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

"I'm incredibly sorry that the two concerts have to be canceled," the singer is quoted as saying in Bild. According to her doctor, she is suffering from a severe inflammation of the bronchial tubes and trachea, accompanied by a severe cough.

Born on Corfu, lives mostly in Germany
Leandros was born on Corfu and has lived mostly in Germany since 1958. Promoted by her father, the musician and producer Leo Leandros, she had her first hit at the age of 13. "Messer, Gabel, Schere, Licht" sold 50,000 copies at the time.

Vicky Leandros "Theo, we're going to Lodz":

However, it was the song "Après toi" (Then you came), written by Leo Leandros and Klaus Munro - in 1972 for Luxembourg at the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson - that helped her make her breakthrough. The single sold 5.5 million copies worldwide. Other hits such as "Ich liebe das Leben" and "Theo, wir fahr'n nach Lodz" followed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
