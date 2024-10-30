Vorteilswelt
Serious bicycle crash

Woman injured in the head, police looking for unknown person

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 18:00

After a traffic accident in Innsbruck in which a 49-year-old cyclist was injured, the police are looking for an unknown cyclist. The man is said to have cut the local woman off at an intersection, causing her to fall and injure her head.

0 Kommentare

The Austrian woman was cycling east along Schöpfstraße at around 2.25 p.m. on Wednesday. When she wanted to cross the intersection with Peter-Mayr-Straße, a male cyclist suddenly rode across the intersection from the north without observing the stop sign, as she told the police. As a result, the 49-year-old had to brake her bike sharply and fell. 

According to the police, the woman suffered injuries to her face and head. Passers-by came to her aid and made an emergency call. The ambulance took the injured woman to Innsbruck Hospital. 

Cyclist asked to come forward
According to the police, it is unclear whether the unknown cyclist noticed the woman's fall. It is likely to be a man around 70 years old with gray hair, who is around 1.75 meters tall and of slim build. He is asked to report to the Innsbruck traffic police (059133 7591). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
