Serious bicycle crash
Woman injured in the head, police looking for unknown person
After a traffic accident in Innsbruck in which a 49-year-old cyclist was injured, the police are looking for an unknown cyclist. The man is said to have cut the local woman off at an intersection, causing her to fall and injure her head.
The Austrian woman was cycling east along Schöpfstraße at around 2.25 p.m. on Wednesday. When she wanted to cross the intersection with Peter-Mayr-Straße, a male cyclist suddenly rode across the intersection from the north without observing the stop sign, as she told the police. As a result, the 49-year-old had to brake her bike sharply and fell.
According to the police, the woman suffered injuries to her face and head. Passers-by came to her aid and made an emergency call. The ambulance took the injured woman to Innsbruck Hospital.
Cyclist asked to come forward
According to the police, it is unclear whether the unknown cyclist noticed the woman's fall. It is likely to be a man around 70 years old with gray hair, who is around 1.75 meters tall and of slim build. He is asked to report to the Innsbruck traffic police (059133 7591).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.