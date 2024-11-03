LIVE from 14:30: Austria Klagenfurt vs. WAC

Kühbauer has not yet lost to Pacult as coach

The WAC will arrive with confidence, and not just because of their Cup promotion, having won their last three league games away from home with a 5:1 win at LASK, 3:0 at Sturm Graz and 1:0 at Blau-Weiß Linz. Kühbauer, who has never lost against Pacult in six Bundesliga games with LASK, Rapid and WAC, could also be a factor in the team's success. Standard situations could be decisive. WAC have already scored ten goals from these, the most in the league. Klagenfurt, who are without a win in four competitive matches, have scored six of their eleven goals so far this season from set pieces.