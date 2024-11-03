Vorteilswelt
Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE from 14:30: Austria Klagenfurt vs. WAC

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 05:03

12th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Austria Klagenfurt host WAC. We report live (see below). 

Here is the LIVETICKER:

The penalty thriller between the victorious WAC and Austria Klagenfurt in the ÖFB Cup will live long in the memory. Four days later, the Carinthian duel will be over after 90 minutes or a little more when the two teams meet again at the 28 Black Arena at the start of the second half of the Bundesliga season. The visitors are aiming for a hat-trick of wins, having also won 4-1 at home in the league opener.

It took the 20th penalty kick to decide the game in the Lavanttal Arena on Wednesday. WAC goalkeeper Nikolas Polster saved Jannik Robatsch's shot, which led to a final score of 9:8 in the penalty shoot-out for the hosts. "We'll get the next derby win in Klagenfurt on Sunday," announced Polster. His coach was not happy about the overtime, but emphasized the positives. "If we then progress, that will release energy again for Sunday," said Dietmar Kühbauer.

Didi Kühbauer (left) and Peter Pacult (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Didi Kühbauer (left) and Peter Pacult
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

His team had been trailing 1-0 after a controversial penalty whistle and a goal from David Toshevski (15). A goal from Thomas Sabitzer (70') led to extra time, in which Thierno Ballo (95') and Robatsch (111') scored. "If you look at the course of the game, it's extremely bitter that we had to concede defeat. We could have added the second goal in the first half, then Nicolas Binder had the match ball on his foot in the 119th minute. But there were also phases in which the WAC was superior. A draw would have been fair, but that's not possible in the cup," summarized Klagenfurt coach Peter Pacult.

Even if the bottom line is the result, there were a lot of positives to take from the game. "The performance was good, we were absolutely on a par, were compact in defense for long stretches and combined courageously going forward," explained the Viennese. That will also have to be shown on Sunday without the suspended Christopher Cvetko. "Now we have to get up and keep our heads up," emphasized Pacult. "We'll see how things look on Sunday."

Kühbauer has not yet lost to Pacult as coach
The WAC will arrive with confidence, and not just because of their Cup promotion, having won their last three league games away from home with a 5:1 win at LASK, 3:0 at Sturm Graz and 1:0 at Blau-Weiß Linz. Kühbauer, who has never lost against Pacult in six Bundesliga games with LASK, Rapid and WAC, could also be a factor in the team's success. Standard situations could be decisive. WAC have already scored ten goals from these, the most in the league. Klagenfurt, who are without a win in four competitive matches, have scored six of their eleven goals so far this season from set pieces.

