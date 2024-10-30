Serial burglaries: “I like sitting in beautiful cars”

"I wouldn't break into such a cheap car"

The total loss according to the indictment: around 54,000 euros. It is important to the 24-year-old in the Vienna provincial court that all the facts listed are correct. He goes through the burglaries point by point with the judge, adding stolen goods. However, he can still remember exactly why he didn't take some of the items: "I didn't like those sunglasses. I didn't take the winter jacket either. I don't need a jacket, I have enough. I don't need a laptop either, I certainly didn't take that with me."