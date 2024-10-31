"That's 52!"
Gabrielle Union poses stark naked for her 52nd birthday
Actress Gabrielle Union is currently proving that age is just a number. The Hollywood beauty posed for her birthday in her "birthday suit".
Gabrielle Union feels stronger than ever in her fifties! The actress has now published a series of pictures on Instagram in which a particularly provocative photo was hidden.
"This is 52"
For her birthday, the beauty from "One Like No Other", "Bad Boys" and "Perfect Find" appeared stark naked in the shower. Only her arm and a small guest towel covered the bare essentials.
"That's 52," Union began in the caption. "That's a grown woman."
You can see Gabrielle Union's birthday post here. The sexy snap is the third in the series of pictures:
And went on to write, "This is what it means to be responsible for mistakes. Be gracious when others make mistakes. Be open to being wrong, and be proud and confident when you're right."
Union celebrates the 50s
But this is also "passionate and uncompromising love", "clear and firm boundaries" and, above all, this is "sexy" and "daring", says Union. "It's fun and full of wild adventures. It means calling a thing a thing and not falling for the okey-doke and demanding something better."
But it also means "being alone without being lonely", "enjoying nature" or "wild and compassionate motherhood". And it means "fighting for my people and yours", the actress concluded her message. "This is me at 52, loving everything about me."
And the fans celebrate the actress
There were more snapshots and short clips of Union in the picture gallery. Among other things, she appeared in an extra-skimpy top, a glittery dress and a bikini.
The actress was celebrated by her fans for her pictures and words. Hollywood colleague Chelsea Handler, for example, wrote in capital letters: "Radiant! Alive! 52!" In addition to numerous birthday wishes, there were also comments such as: "You get more magical with every year."
