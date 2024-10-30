He wants "control"
Trump wants to entrust child health to vaccination opponents
As the US election is fast approaching, possible candidates for ministries are slowly becoming known. After the controversial billionaire Elon Musk, an anti-vaccination activist could be given an important post in the health sector in the future.
He will put "the best minds" including Kennedy in charge of improving children's health, Trump said at a campaign appearance in the highly contested state of Pennsylvania.
Trump makes big promises
The aim is to halve the number of cases of cancer, depression and suicide among children within four years. Trump did not say how this was to be achieved - and did not specify which position exactly was intended for Kennedy.
Kennedy is a fan of conspiracy theories when it comes to health - he has repeatedly claimed that the coronavirus vaccinations are a "military project":
According to a media report, Kennedy had previously announced to his supporters that Trump had promised him "control" of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture. According to CNN, he wanted to make Americans healthier by moving away from the widespread use of pesticides in agriculture, among other things.
Kennedy withdrew in favor of Trump
Kennedy had initially stood as an independent candidate in the presidential election - but then withdrew his candidacy, which was already hopeless, and switched to the Trump camp, which he could otherwise have cost valuable votes.
He comes from the prominent Kennedy family and was a Democrat for decades - but then increasingly distanced himself from the party. The avowed anti-vaccinationist is often criticized not only by Democrats but also by members of his family for spreading conspiracy theories and contacts with far-right politicians.
