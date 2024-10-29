Vorteilswelt
"We at the best age"

What Toni Faber and “Sex and the City” have in common

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 13:06

A new book by author Silvia Jelincic aims to get women through, or rather around, the midlife crisis and asked Faber, Buchinger and Co. to have their say. 

With her novel "Wir im besten Alter", journalist Silvia Jelincic has published "the red-white-red answer to 'Sex and the city'", as she herself told "Krone".

"Nobody believes that"
"It's simply a humorous reckoning with getting older. Five friends who experience funny things over the course of time. I was inspired by real stories that were told to me. I actually came up with it when a friend confessed to me that her partner - whom I also know and like, a very nice person - has been leading a double life for 15 years. I couldn't believe it at first, nobody would believe it," says the journalist and author in an interview. 

Even the Viennese cathedral priest Toni Faber (left) and artist Michael Buchinger appear in Jelincic's story. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)
Even the Viennese cathedral priest Toni Faber (left) and artist Michael Buchinger appear in Jelincic's story.
The book was presented in the presence of celebrities such as Michael Buchinger, Gerti Singer - had she not fallen ill at the last minute - and Toni Faber. Not because they all belong to the target group of women (not) sinking into a midlife crisis, no, they all play a real role in Jelincic's stories!

"The cathedral priest has done away with this moral farce and says that 'God is not a punisher' and that we should be happy. Gerti simply fascinates me, she has managed to completely skip this phase and..." We don't want to give too much away. But we can certainly reveal: a guidebook with wit and the odd celebrity joke!

