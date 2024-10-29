What Toni Faber and “Sex and the City” have in common

"Nobody believes that"

"It's simply a humorous reckoning with getting older. Five friends who experience funny things over the course of time. I was inspired by real stories that were told to me. I actually came up with it when a friend confessed to me that her partner - whom I also know and like, a very nice person - has been leading a double life for 15 years. I couldn't believe it at first, nobody would believe it," says the journalist and author in an interview.