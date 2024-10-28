New intimate autobiography by rapper Loredana

The rapper, who has been in a relationship with soccer star Karim Adeyemi for over a year, shared the news on Instagram and revealed: "Of course, everyone can consider their own story to be the saddest, the most dramatic and the most hurtful. For me, my story is also the saddest, because it's mine, you know? I have felt it, experienced it, lived it.

That's why I want to welcome you, welcome to my story. Which I have written down, even if it sometimes hurt to go back into past wounds, to relive them. Even though I am sharing experiences from my private life that I would never have dreamed of making public in the past."