"When my heart broke"
New intimate autobiography by rapper Loredana
Loredana, known as a "DSDS" judge and rapper, is surprisingly approachable in her first book. In her new book "Als mein Herz brach", the successful musician, who inspires millions of fans with songs such as "Eiskalt", takes a deep look into her soul and wants to prove with her story that even after deep pain, there is a way up.
Attention music fans! With hits like "Milliondollar$mile" and "Eiskalt", Loredana became a rap star overnight a few years ago. Her songs and albums are still an integral part of the charts today and have had a lasting impact on the scene. As a "DSDS" judge, Loredana, real name Loridana Zefi, is also currently sitting alongside pop great Dieter Bohlen and co. to find the next superstar.
Now came an announcement that should excite many fans: The 29-year-old native of Switzerland with Albanian roots is publishing her first book - an autobiography entitled "Als mein Herz brach".
The rapper, who has been in a relationship with soccer star Karim Adeyemi for over a year, shared the news on Instagram and revealed: "Of course, everyone can consider their own story to be the saddest, the most dramatic and the most hurtful. For me, my story is also the saddest, because it's mine, you know? I have felt it, experienced it, lived it.
That's why I want to welcome you, welcome to my story. Which I have written down, even if it sometimes hurt to go back into past wounds, to relive them. Even though I am sharing experiences from my private life that I would never have dreamed of making public in the past."
Turbulent love story
Fans will find out what Loredana reveals about her private life in her book from November 18. Her turbulent love story with Albanian rapper "Mozzik" will presumably also be discussed. The two had an on-off relationship for years, which at times led to a public war of the roses. The relationship also resulted in their daughter Hana.
More and more artists and insiders from the rap scene are now venturing into the world of literature. Big names such as Bushido, Arafat, RAF Camora, Shindy, Jalil and D-Bo have already taken the step as authors.
"Als mein Herz brach" will be published by edition a on November 18 and will be available in stores everywhere.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.