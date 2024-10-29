A passion for collecting
Where everything revolves around savings
Christian Szauer from Horitschon owns the largest savings bank collection in Burgenland. Around 3000 items are neatly displayed in showcases. The 52-year-old also wants to go on a foray on World Savings Day.
Basically, he has always been a thrifty person, says Christian Szauer, who spends a lot of money on his hobby - collecting. Hardly a weekend goes by when the 52-year-old can't be found at a flea market. Of course, if he has been lucky, he returns home to Horitschon with a rich haul.
The sentimental value is far greater than the material
Szauer owns more than 3,000 savings banks, of which "2,500 are not duplicates". He was bitten by the gun passion 20 years ago, when his children were born. "That made me feel really, really young again. The variety is what makes it so appealing. "Whether they're made of wood, cardboard, plastic, clay, cast iron or tin - they're all so wonderfully different."
He cannot put a figure on the value of his collection, which has its own room in the house. "What is certain is that most of them are rarities that you can't find anywhere else these days. That alone makes my savings banks priceless."
It is also fascinating that many objects have "cool sayings" on them, such as "Money doesn't make you happy, but it calms you down" or "For my little mice". Last Sunday, many interested people who visited Szauer's "Sammelsurium" open day were able to see this for themselves. The owner also showed the guests around the sewing machine room and his 15 vintage tractors. "I have 15 large ones in the garage and 1000 small ones in display cabinets," says the Central Burgenland native, who is happy to open his home to any passionate collector - just call 0660/342 92 55 to arrange a viewing!
For the nostalgic among the farmers, he organizes an annual vintage tractor meeting, to which hundreds from all over Austria, Hungary and even Germany travel with their gems.
Off to the bank!
Of course, the question has to be asked whether Christian Szauer will pop into his bank branch on October 31, World Savings Day, to pick up a small gift - just like he always did as a child. "I can really imagine that. Ideally, there would then be a savings box.
