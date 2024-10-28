Zadra & Hammerer:
“Courageous opposition politics with edge and bite”
"Daniel Zadra, who is still a provincial councillor, will take up his old position as club chairman again in November. Eva Hammerer will take over the post of deputy head of the club.
The Green leadership duo seems to have recovered from their failure in the state elections - and no one seems to be struggling with their ouster from the government. Zadra, who held the office of club chairman from fall 2019 to March 2022 and then succeeded Johannes Rauch as provincial councillor, will take over his old post. Together with Eva Hammerer, he is already sounding the alarm for the new government. "We will pursue a spirited opposition policy with edge and bite," promises Zadra. With Bernie Weber and Christine Bösch-Vetter, the Greens will have an experienced team that will need no time to get used to the new government. The Greens want to focus on the following issues in their future work in the state parliament.
Housing: To prevent the housing shortage for people with low property and/or a migration background from becoming even greater, non-profit housing construction is to be strengthened. "Instead of sinking hundreds of millions into a hole in the mountain, we could build around 1,600 non-profit apartments," says Hammerer, annoyed at the decision to stick with the Tunnelspinnen project.
Social issues: The Greens believe that there should be no cuts to the social fund. Zadra & Co. are also campaigning for the implementation of a basic child protection scheme so that all boys and girls in Vorarlberg have the same opportunities.
Mobility: Vorarlberg is not only the number one cycling state, but is also ahead in the area of local public transport. "Over 50 percent of journeys are made by public transport, bike or on foot. We will not let these successes be taken away from us," emphasizes Zadra. A resolution on car sharing and another on the introduction of a nationwide guest card would be on the table. As the government meeting on Tuesday has been canceled, it is unlikely that his latest plans will be implemented. "I have the impression that the ÖVP is leaving work undone and concentrating more on negotiating," remarks Zadra with a smug undertone.
Energy: The Greens also want to stick to their chosen path towards energy autonomy. "The potential of additional energy sources has been identified in recent years - from ground heat and wind energy to industrial waste heat. The task now is to implement the findings," demands Zadra. If projects such as the construction of the Lochau power plant are not pursued, this would pose a threat to the local economy.
Women: If Eva Hammerer has her way, the hard-won rights of women must not be called into question. "We will oppose regression and continue to campaign for a fair division of family and paid work," promises Hammerer. Another concern is protection against violence and the right to physical and sexual self-determination. The future government should provide sufficient financial resources for this.
Education: Together with those responsible at the Education Directorate, the Greens want to continue to fight for the common school. A particular thorn in their side is the FPÖ's desire for a reporting office for disagreeable teachers and the idea that children should only be allowed to enter school once they have mastered the German language. "This is a clear exclusion and an absolute hindrance when it comes to the necessary integration," analyzes Hammerer. The further expansion of childcare is particularly important. If FPÖ proposals, such as the promised "birth rate of one thousand" or the "stove premium", are implemented, the expansion of childcare could fall by the wayside.
Control: "Wirtschaftsbund meets Ibiza", Hammerer comments on the union of the ÖVP and FPÖ. "Both parties have shown that they abuse power for their own ends." This is why the Greens want to continue to focus on the issue of control. "We have ensured transparency and control in the government, and we will continue to do so," promises Zadra.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
