“Courageous opposition politics with edge and bite”

The Green leadership duo seems to have recovered from their failure in the state elections - and no one seems to be struggling with their ouster from the government. Zadra, who held the office of club chairman from fall 2019 to March 2022 and then succeeded Johannes Rauch as provincial councillor, will take over his old post. Together with Eva Hammerer, he is already sounding the alarm for the new government. "We will pursue a spirited opposition policy with edge and bite," promises Zadra. With Bernie Weber and Christine Bösch-Vetter, the Greens will have an experienced team that will need no time to get used to the new government. The Greens want to focus on the following issues in their future work in the state parliament.