Secret government meeting after attack on Iran

Netanyahu's house targeted in drone attack

Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea was recently the target of a drone attack. However, Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack, a spokesperson said at the time. One of Netanyahu's houses is located in Caesarea, a coastal town on the Mediterranean. The spokesperson did not specify the exact location of the drone strike. As a rule, such details may not be published in Israel. The media reported an impact near Netanyahu's house.