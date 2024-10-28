Netanyahu in danger?
Secret government meeting after attack on Iran
Israel had reportedly fired on military targets in Iran on Saturday night in response to an Iranian missile attack at the beginning of October. According to Israeli sources, the attacks were directed against missile factories and air defense systems. While the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are now threatening "harsh consequences", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his ministers at a secret location for a cabinet meeting for security reasons.
The first government meeting after the long-delayed Israeli retaliatory attack on the Mullah regime will apparently not take place in Netanyahu's office or at the headquarters of the armed forces, but at an undisclosed location, according to the Israeli media. The meeting was postponed due to attempted attacks on politicians.
Netanyahu's house targeted in drone attack
Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea was recently the target of a drone attack. However, Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack, a spokesperson said at the time. One of Netanyahu's houses is located in Caesarea, a coastal town on the Mediterranean. The spokesperson did not specify the exact location of the drone strike. As a rule, such details may not be published in Israel. The media reported an impact near Netanyahu's house.
According to the news portal "ynet", the ministers are not allowed to bring their advisors to the cabinet meeting, which will take place in an underground location.
According to a media report, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, is threatening Israel with "harsh consequences". "The harsh consequences will be unimaginable," the Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted Salami as saying on Monday. He added that Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" in the airstrikes on Saturday.
According to Tasnim, Salami said the Israeli attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness". Iranian media had played down the impact of the Israeli attacks. Analysts see this as an attempt to prevent the conflict from escalating further. Iran's supreme spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Sunday that the attacks from Israel should "neither be overestimated nor trivialized".
Iran received indications of imminent attack
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi referred to his country's "right" to "respond". A few hours before the Israeli attacks, Tehran had received "indications (...) of the possibility of an attack during the night", he added.
