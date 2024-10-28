Volkswagen faces billions in cuts

Friction with the works council

The fact that the car manufacturer is in turmoil is nothing new. VW boss Oliver Blume (56) and Volkswagen AG Works Council Chairwoman Daniela Cavallo (49) have been arguing since September about the possible abolition of job guarantees and plant closures. Cavallo is no easy opponent for the Group boss. This is because the so-called "VW law" grants employees an unusually large number of rights. This is why the works council is considered the most powerful employee representative body in our German neighbors.