Marko certain: “They wanted to make an example”

"The constructors' championship is still our goal. We now just have to continue the way we have been driving in the last two races," said Austin winner Leclerc. "We are back in the thick of things," emphasized Sainz, who wants to make the most of the last four race weekends for Ferrari before his enforced departure (to Williams). Scuderia team boss Frédéric Vasseur was certainly in a good mood and watched the title fight with benevolence. "It's comfortable for us when the others are fighting each other. Then we can concentrate on our own business," said the Frenchman.