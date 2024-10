Turnover at Palfinger fell, but not profits

The listed Salzburg crane manufacturer Palfinger has suffered a drop in revenue in the first three quarters of this year: According to the Bergheim-based company, the European core markets are stagnating, the US election would dampen demand in North America and the market in China is also weakening. Nevertheless, profits remained stable compared to the same period last year at EUR 90.8 million, according to the Group. For 2024 as a whole, the company expects a five percent decline in sales and a ten percent drop in operating profit.