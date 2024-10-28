Election campaign finale with Hulk, Musk and Melania

Musk: "The future will be great"

Musk praised a future economic policy under Trump - with his involvement: "The future is going to be great," he shouted to the crowd. Trump said: "The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion of our country will end and the rebuilding of our country will begin." Earlier in the day, his wife Melania, who has rarely appeared on the campaign trail, and former wrestling star Hogan were among those who spoke in Manhattan.