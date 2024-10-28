Trump in New York
Election campaign finale with Hulk, Musk and Melania
Donald Trump celebrated his triumphant return to the place where he recently had to spend hours in court and was the first former US president to be found guilty of a crime for concealing hush money payments to a porn actress. During his appearance in Manhattan on Sunday, the Republican rallied his fans and fellow party members for the election campaign finale. Trump was accompanied at Madison Square Garden by tech billionaire Elon Musk, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and his wife Melania. A prominent guest from Austria was also in attendance.
In the "most famous arena in the world", which seats just under 20,000 people, the Republican sparked cheers in part with personal attacks on opponent Kamala Harris - despite a number of untruths about her and migration policy. Among other things, Trump referred to Harris as a "person with a very low IQ".
Musk: "The future will be great"
Musk praised a future economic policy under Trump - with his involvement: "The future is going to be great," he shouted to the crowd. Trump said: "The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion of our country will end and the rebuilding of our country will begin." Earlier in the day, his wife Melania, who has rarely appeared on the campaign trail, and former wrestling star Hogan were among those who spoke in Manhattan.
Hulk Hogan: "Atmosphere off the Richter scale"
"Here Mohammed Ali defeated Joe Frazier, the King sang Elvis Presley in front of 80,000 fans, Hulk Hogan tore down his opponents - and now the hour of the greatest political champion has struck," said vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance as a whip. Hogan waved a US flag to the sound of rock music. "Normally I throw opponents on the floor at Madison Square Garden (...) The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden is off the Richter scale. But the energy of you 'Trumpmaniacs' is something I've never felt before," praised the muscleman.
New York is a stronghold of the Democrats
With his appearance in the largest American city, a stronghold of the Democrats, Trump obviously wanted to make a statement. This should also help some Republican parliamentary candidates who are hoping for success in a series of tight races in the state and want to win a seat in the US Congress after the election on November 5.
Trump comes from the borough of Queens and, as the heir to a real estate company, made a brilliant rise in New York in the late 1970s and 1980s, which helped him achieve nationwide prominence. Since the polarizing 2016 election campaign, however, many liberal New Yorkers have turned their backs on Trump and his right-wing populist policies.
Political guest from Austria
Trump criticized this fact in his closing remarks with rather unusual words for a former US president: "The USA is an occupied country." He was alluding to the much-criticized migration.
Incidentally, there was also a prominent politician from Austria among the 20,000 guests. FPÖ politician Harald Vilimsky not only proudly showed his ticket on the short message platform X, but also explained why he had travelled to Trump: "Because we are also against globalization, against war, against fake news and want to stand up against left-wing media untruths (...) I am delighted."
