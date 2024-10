“Suddenly the two mini pigs were there”

On Saturday, two mini pigs were spotted in Rauchwart. "Suddenly they were there and ran along the main road," explains local resident Carina Wunderler. Together with farmer René Graf, she immediately tried to catch the animals. "It's probably the mother and her young," says local hunting guide Johann Pammer, who is also helping out. But catching them is not so easy: "We don't want to hurt the animals," he emphasizes. There has already been a partial success: the younger minipig has been caught. It is now being cared for in a dog crate.