Drunk driver speeds her car through two gardens

According to the police, the accident happened at 5 o'clock in the morning. The driver was traveling from Fürstenbrunn in the direction of Grödig when she suddenly lost control of her vehicle. She left the road, broke through a garden fence twice and drove through two gardens until the car came to a standstill. Residents alerted the police. The test showed a blood alcohol level of 1.8 per mille. Her driver's license was confiscated on the spot.