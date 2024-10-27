Rosenkranz: Orban’s visit has been planned for some time

Rosenkranz would receive Putin, but not the Identitarians

He described the question of whether he would also receive Russian President Vladimir Putin as "very delicate". But in principle, his credo is: "You have to talk to everyone, especially if they are aggressors". The prerequisite for a meeting with Putin, however, was that he saw the chance that this could be "even the smallest contribution to stopping this killing on the war front between Russia and Ukraine". If it was a question of drinking a glass of wine from the Wachau, then no. Under no circumstances would Rosenkranz invite members of the Identitarian movement to parliament.