Iran stresses right to self-defense

"Permanent ceasefire" a priority for Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry declared that Iran had "the right and duty of self-defense". Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated on the official website of Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: "I think we have shown that our determination to defend ourselves knows no bounds." However, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces named "establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon" as a priority.