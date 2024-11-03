Michelin experience 2024
Unique gourmet enjoyment at the Hotel Marina!
Immerse yourself in an unforgettable gourmet experience with the Hotel Marina's "Michelin Culinary Experience" package, specially designed for lovers of the finest flavors. An extraordinary culinary journey awaits you in our Michelin-recommended restaurant. Enjoy exquisitely prepared dishes created from local and seasonal ingredients that capture the essence of regional cuisine.
Stay in one of our elegant rooms, which offer a harmonious combination of comfort and elegance and are the ideal retreat after a day of culinary discoveries. Our rooms offer breathtaking panoramic views that invite you to linger and relax. Thanks to our hotel's prime location in the picturesque Mediterranean seaside town of Izola on the Slovenian coast, you can also easily explore the local sights, shopping and cultural offerings.
For our active guests who would like to explore the surrounding area by bike, we offer secure bike storage. So you can enjoy the scenic beauty on two wheels without having to worry about the safety of your bike.
Experience a hospitality that leaves nothing to be desired and a personalized service that will make your stay unforgettable. From the moment you arrive, we make sure that every detail is taken care of.
Take advantage of this exclusive offer and treat yourself to a Michelin-recommended culinary journey while enjoying the luxurious comfort of our hotel. Prepare to be pampered - with us, your indulgence takes center stage.
