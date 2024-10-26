Soccer Bundesliga
Bulls want to tear Wolves apart in Lavanttal
Salzburg face a must-win at WAC on Sunday. Captain Blaswich will be back in goal - Schlager has a concussion.
Hangover mood for the Bulls. The 2-0 defeat at home to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League was the next major setback for the struggling runners-up, with progress in the top flight now a distant prospect. Even if the Bulls practiced perseverance slogans. "Anyone who thinks it's the end should be told that it's just the start," said coach Pep Lijnders, alluding to the five remaining games.
No time to lick wounds
But before they continue in Rotterdam on November 6, there are three important matches in the league and the ÖFB Cup. So there is no time to lick the wounds that are already very deep. On Sunday, the team will visit WAC in Lavanttal. And there the Bulls want to tear the Wolves apart, i.e. give Didi Kühbauer's team no chance and boost their confidence for the next tasks with a win. Anything else would only worsen the crisis.
Personnel: After Alex Schlager recently replaced Janis Blaswich, the captain will now return to the box. Schlager suffered whiplash and a slight concussion in the incident that led to him being sent off against Dinamo and is therefore out. Apart from that, it remains to be seen which positions Lijnders will change in his squad. It is quite possible that there will be one or two surprises. Not least because some of the mainstays have been underperforming for weeks.
