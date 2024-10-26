Bulls want to tear Wolves apart in Lavanttal

Personnel: After Alex Schlager recently replaced Janis Blaswich, the captain will now return to the box. Schlager suffered whiplash and a slight concussion in the incident that led to him being sent off against Dinamo and is therefore out. Apart from that, it remains to be seen which positions Lijnders will change in his squad. It is quite possible that there will be one or two surprises. Not least because some of the mainstays have been underperforming for weeks.