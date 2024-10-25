Who will be third in the alliance?

In order to secure the government accordingly, the ÖVP and SPÖ will probably need a third partner in the alliance. Since the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl is not a serious option for anyone, the only remaining options are the NEOS or the Greens - Nehammer also wants to talk to them on Friday. However, the Chancellor remained vague on the question of who would actually be allowed to join the government. In any case, he wants to remain in dialog with both parties.