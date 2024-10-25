"It will be a rocky road"
Who will govern our country in the future? On Friday, the incumbent Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler met for initial exploratory talks. The Chancellor then revealed the most important points that will be decisive for government participation. It remains to be seen who could be third in the coalition.
Nehammer was not particularly euphoric in his statement after the talks with Babler. In any case, Austria needs "change and reforms" in order to meet the challenges of the future.
Major differences in content to be overcome
Will this work with the SPÖ? In any case, it will be a "long, rocky road until we actually reach our goal", he probably alluded to the differences in content, which are likely to be quite far apart on many points.
"You know my credo: there must not and will not be any more business as usual," Nehammer continued, immediately naming the most important topics that will be the focus of the upcoming negotiations with the potential partners.
Details could become a sticking point
Like the SPÖ, he mentioned location policy and competitiveness. The aim here is to secure jobs for the future, but also to create new ones. In the area of migration and integration, the Chancellor was concerned that the measures taken to date were far from enough. The aim is to stop immigration into the social system while still maintaining orderly access to the labor market.
In addition, the topics of affordable living and housing as well as the challenges in the health and care system are also decisive for a future government agreement.
Who will be third in the alliance?
In order to secure the government accordingly, the ÖVP and SPÖ will probably need a third partner in the alliance. Since the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl is not a serious option for anyone, the only remaining options are the NEOS or the Greens - Nehammer also wants to talk to them on Friday. However, the Chancellor remained vague on the question of who would actually be allowed to join the government. In any case, he wants to remain in dialog with both parties.
The aim is to bring about a viable government, and now appropriate solutions must be found
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.