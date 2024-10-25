Murray’s “heir” is the first semi-finalist in Vienna

The first two sets of the quarter-final duel with Machac in particular featured strong rallies. The Czech seemed to have the upper hand in the second set, but Draper's early break to 2:0 in the third set was decisive after his opponent got annoyed and hit the net with his racket. After that, the thread broke and Draper sailed towards the semi-finals, and will also be ranked at least 17th in the world on Monday, higher than ever before.