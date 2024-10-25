In the Stadthalle
Murray’s “heir” is the first semi-finalist in Vienna
Jack Draper's rise continues in Vienna! The 21-year-old Briton defeated Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic 6:3, 3:6, 6:1 to become the first player to reach the semi-finals of the Stadthalle tennis tournament.
Even at a young age, Jack Draper was praised in advance as the new British tennis hope. However, injuries repeatedly set him back. But by reaching the semi-finals at the US Open this year at the latest, the 21-year-old has arrived at the very top of the world rankings.
As a child, Andy Murray was - of course - his great idol. "What he achieved in tennis is simply unbelievable, especially when you consider that it was during the time with Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. I got to spend a lot of time with him. It's a shame that he's retired," says Draper, speaking of the three-time Grand Slam winner with enormous respect.
His style of play is, of course, completely different and is also based on a special story. "I'm actually right-handed, I also write with my right hand," explains Draper. "But as a child, when I played against the wall, I picked up the tennis racket with my left and stuck with it." Similar to one Nadal, then.
Ace on match point
In contrast to his idol Murray, the 1.93-metre man lives above all from his strong serve, which is even more unpleasant for his opponent as an athlete who plays with his left hand. He also managed 11 aces against Machac in the quarter-finals, and it was fitting that he converted his match point to make it 6:3, 3:6, 6:1 after 2:07 hours.
But Draper showed that he also moves well for his size. His forehand has plenty of spin and his backhand is rock solid. "For many, that's the weak point, but because I play with my left hand, I feel very comfortable with it."
The first two sets of the quarter-final duel with Machac in particular featured strong rallies. The Czech seemed to have the upper hand in the second set, but Draper's early break to 2:0 in the third set was decisive after his opponent got annoyed and hit the net with his racket. After that, the thread broke and Draper sailed towards the semi-finals, and will also be ranked at least 17th in the world on Monday, higher than ever before.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.