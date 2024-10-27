Bundesliga in the ticker
Automatically saved draft
Eleventh round of the Austrian Bundesliga: LASK host Sturm Graz. The score is currently 1-0 to Sturm, we are reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Champions Sturm Graz host LASK in a clash of European Cup losers. The Bundesliga leaders recently lost 2-0 to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, but took their third defeat in their third game in the top flight in their stride. LASK also tried to keep their composure after the 2-0 defeat at Ljubljana. Both teams had developed well, said LASK coach Markus Schopp: "That makes the game super exciting."
Sturm's players did not have to hang their heads after their hapless performance against Lisbon. The CL novices tried hard, but were ultimately powerless against the favorites. Coach Christian Ilzer was convinced that the learning effect from the performances in the concert of the greats outweighed the disappointment of the third defeat. The Styrian attested to his team's "great mentality" in the last half hour against the Portuguese despite being 2-0 down.
A sigh of relief for Kiteishvili
The most recent results in the domestic league should also give the champion coach cause for optimism. Three wins in a row, including the 5:0 scoring feast against Salzburg. It is also pleasing for the Blacks that attacking engine Otar Kiteishvili, who was absent against Sporting with a calf ligament injury, is likely to be available again. However, senior players Jon Gorenc Stankovic (elbow) and Gregory Wüthrich (knee) will still be missing as Sturm attempt to record their first win in the Raiffeisen Arena.
For LASK coach Markus Schopp, one thing is certain despite the mixed performance in Ljubljana: "We are also developing very well, despite yesterday's result," emphasized the former Sturm player on Friday. However, ahead of his ninth game as LASK coach (4 wins - 2 draws - 2 defeats), he once again emphasized that the development process is still ongoing. "Everything needs to be further developed and adjusted," said the Styrian.
His squad have been on an upward trajectory in the league of late, with three wins and 10 points from their last four games. A clean record that will be put to the test against Sturm. "We really have to put a lot into it. Everyone knows that Sturm play with a high level of intensity, so we have to stand up to it," emphasized LASK goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl ahead of the clash with his former club.
Schopp certainly had reason to be very happy this week. Son Konstantin (17) made his professional debut for Sturm against Lisbon on Tuesday. "A super nice moment, he's making his own history," said the former ÖFB international. Perhaps there will be a reunion as rivals on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.