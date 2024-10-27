His squad have been on an upward trajectory in the league of late, with three wins and 10 points from their last four games. A clean record that will be put to the test against Sturm. "We really have to put a lot into it. Everyone knows that Sturm play with a high level of intensity, so we have to stand up to it," emphasized LASK goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl ahead of the clash with his former club.