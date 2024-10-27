WAC against Red Bull Salzburg from 14.30 LIVE

Bundesliga in the ticker
The situation has changed dramatically. In the past, Salzburg had to mentally switch to the Bundesliga after Champions League gala nights, but now the daily league routine should be seen more as an opportunity: as a chance to at least regain some self-confidence after fruitless, sometimes weak performances in the top flight.
Perplexity prevailed on Wednesday evening after the 2-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb. It was the third defeat in the third CL match, and against the supposedly most beatable opponents Sparta Prague, Brest and Dinamo. The belief in their own abilities has not been shaken, but is gaping like an open wound. Slogans of perseverance have been issued.
Salzburg coach Lijnders remains positive
"It's not the end, it's the start. Let's go," said Lijnders, who is still putting on a good face. His team now wants to get off to a good start in Lavanttal. But the Bulls are now also having to tremble in the league, even against Altach they recently had serious problems. Only two goals in the final stages secured a 2:1 victory.
However, the table still shows the former serial champions on the same number of points as leaders Sturm, and the recapture of the league title does not - yet - appear to be in jeopardy. "You have difficult phases in life. That's normal. We showed what we're capable of at the start of the season, we can't always go forward. We have to make sure we get out of this negative spiral," emphasized full-back Amar Dedic. "The positive thing is that we play again on Sunday and have the chance to do better," said his team-mate Mads Bidstrup.
The WAC have not had much to play for against the Bulls so far. Of 46 games since the Carinthians were promoted to the Bundesliga, they have won just five and lost 29, with the last three coming on 20 December 2020. Salzburg have won eight of their last eight league duels.
Nevertheless, Wolfsburg, currently third in the table on points with Salzburg, are hoping for a sensation in front of their home crowd. "As we've seen this season, Salzburg can also be beaten. We definitely want to take something with us," announced goalkeeper Nikolas Polster.
