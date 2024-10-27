WAC against Red Bull Salzburg from 14.30 LIVE

However, the table still shows the former serial champions on the same number of points as leaders Sturm, and the recapture of the league title does not - yet - appear to be in jeopardy. "You have difficult phases in life. That's normal. We showed what we're capable of at the start of the season, we can't always go forward. We have to make sure we get out of this negative spiral," emphasized full-back Amar Dedic. "The positive thing is that we play again on Sunday and have the chance to do better," said his team-mate Mads Bidstrup.