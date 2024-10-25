Wonderful news
Green light for ÖSV lady after cruciate ligament rupture
Exactly eight months after Sonja Gigler seriously injured her right knee at the World Cup on the Reiteralm in Styria and suffered a torn cruciate ligament as well as complex cartilage damage, great news has now come from the 22-year-old, who will be crossing her fingers at the start of the alpine event on the glacier in Sölden this weekend.
"Of course I'm in winter sports fever even when I can't get back on skis myself," admitted ÖSV ski cross racer Sonja Gigler before setting off to the Alpine World Cup opening in Sölden on Friday, where she will be cheering on the weekend live on site. Her rehab after her second cruciate ligament rupture in 364 days, which the 22-year-old suffered on the Reiteralm in February, is going well. "Of course there are still highs and lows," admits the Harder native.
"The cartilage injury that I suffered in addition to the cruciate ligament rupture is already very complex and it simply takes nine months to heal. I feel it again and again, especially when climbing stairs. But my physios and my doctor, Dr. Christian Fink, are very happy with my progress."
So satisfied, in fact, that the knee expert at the private clinic in Hochrum has already given her the green light to put on her new Kästle slats, which she picked up from the factory in Hohenems just a few days ago. "That will have to wait, though, as I will be completing the first module of my police training from November 4," reveals Sonja, who will be training in Graz until December 6 together with her "Rauch Racer" colleague Emily Schöpf, who is also convalescing after suffering a torn cruciate ligament at the end of September. "It's cool that we can do this together, and of course I always enjoy meeting new people."
No hasty race comeback
However, she doesn't just want to use her time in Styria to learn. "During my police training, I have the opportunity to continue working on my physique, because I'm still lacking a bit of strength, especially on the right side," explains the 2022 Junior World Champion, who has twice made it onto the podium in the top three in her eleven World Cup starts to date. After returning to Ländle, however, a comeback on snow should look good. "However, I will give myself enough time - a race comeback only makes sense when I feel absolutely ready for it. When will that be? We'll see..."
