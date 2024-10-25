Green light for ÖSV lady after cruciate ligament rupture

So satisfied, in fact, that the knee expert at the private clinic in Hochrum has already given her the green light to put on her new Kästle slats, which she picked up from the factory in Hohenems just a few days ago. "That will have to wait, though, as I will be completing the first module of my police training from November 4," reveals Sonja, who will be training in Graz until December 6 together with her "Rauch Racer" colleague Emily Schöpf, who is also convalescing after suffering a torn cruciate ligament at the end of September. "It's cool that we can do this together, and of course I always enjoy meeting new people."