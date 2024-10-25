Woman helped boys
Robbery prevented: Courageous witness wanted
Two unidentified men are suspected of attacking a 13-year-old boy and injuring him in an attempted robbery. The two boys fled without any loot after a courageous woman intervened. The police are now also looking for the courageous witness.
Last Wednesday (October 23), a 13-year-old boy from Graz was traveling on the number 62 bus towards Puntigam at around 3 pm. Two previously unknown boys harassed the boy and demanded that he hand over cash on the bus. After he had none on him and had told them so, the young man from Graz intended to get off at the "Kalvariengürtel" stop. The slightly older boys harassed him as he got off and followed him.
Shortly afterwards, one of the perpetrators held the 13-year-old by the arms from behind, while the second punched him in the face with his fist and the flat of his hand. After kicking the 13-year-old's legs, the perpetrators also tried to push the boy down on the bus stop bench and search his trouser pockets for valuables.
Woman with two children showed courage
It was only when a previously unknown woman with two children approached the boys near the bus stop that they let go of the 13-year-old and fled without any loot.
In the evening, the teenager finally told his mother about the incident, whereupon she filed a complaint with the police and took her son to the pediatric surgery department at Graz Regional Hospital. There, the boy was also found to have injuries. Since then, the police have been searching for the two unknown perpetrators.
The criminal investigation department (059133/65-3333) has taken over the investigation and is now also looking for the previously unknown witness.
Courage in demand
In order to strengthen civil courage and the importance of this topic in society, the police and the KSÖ (Competence Center for a Secure Austria) in Styria annually award courageous civilians for their courageous intervention in the service of the community. This year, the "COURAGE Award 2024" will be presented on November 21 at the Raiffeisen-Landesbank in Raaba-Grambach.
