Robbery prevented: Courageous witness wanted

Last Wednesday (October 23), a 13-year-old boy from Graz was traveling on the number 62 bus towards Puntigam at around 3 pm. Two previously unknown boys harassed the boy and demanded that he hand over cash on the bus. After he had none on him and had told them so, the young man from Graz intended to get off at the "Kalvariengürtel" stop. The slightly older boys harassed him as he got off and followed him.