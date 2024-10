Neureuther: “If he can manage that, …”

Hirscher is due to take part in the World Cup opener in Sölden this weekend and return to the ski circus after five years. Neureuther cannot understand the criticism of the former ski dominator's comeback. "We need exactly these stories, we need these protagonists. Especially for skiing, after such a long break - which has offered great highlights with the Olympic Games and a European Football Championship - this media attention is crucial to focus on the upcoming winter," says Neureuther in an interview with the "Augsburger Allgemeine".