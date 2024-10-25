Horror find in the USA
Police search for woman – find mummified body
In search of a missing woman with dementia in California, Union City police gained access to Nadine Parker's home. Instead of the 95-year-old woman, however, the US officers found a man with "mold growing out of one ear" and the mummified body of another man sitting on the toilet.
According to a report by local TV station KPIX, a cousin from another state had alerted the police. He had tried in vain to reach the 95-year-old Parker.
House and property neglected
When the cops arrived at the house at the end of a cul-de-sac, garbage was piled up to three meters high in the front garden. And the inside of the house was also in a terrible state. The entire floor was filthy with garbage, leftover food and all kinds of objects.
Confused man found with "mold in his ear"
Cops found a man aged around 50 in a bedroom. Police spokesman Brandon Hayward: "The man was suffering from mental impairment, was emaciated and had mold growing out of one ear."
"Mummy" probably brother of living son
On the first floor, the officers were struck by the smell of decay. They made the gruesome discovery in the bathroom. Hayward: "The body on the toilet bowl had dried out like a mummy due to the heat. According to our preliminary investigations, it is the second son of Nadine Parker, who must have died of natural causes several months ago."
An autopsy is to determine the cause of death and a DNA test the identity of the "mummy".
