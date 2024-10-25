ÖVP and SPÖ governed for 44 years and 347 days

NEOS instead of KPÖ?

In the meantime, a new ÖVP-SPÖ coalition would at least no longer deserve the long-standing label "grand coalition". The two parties are now only the second and third largest parliamentary groups in the National Council behind the FPÖ. With the NEOS as an aspired further coalition partner, a third party would once again enter a government 74 years after the KPÖ left.