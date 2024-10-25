HAK renovation completed
Now it’s time to move: Last day in the container
After the fire two years ago, HAK 1 in Salzburg-Lehen is now lugging boxes around. After the fall break, classes will start in the completely renovated school building. The anticipation is great.
The scaffolding is still up. The HAK 1 school building in Salzburg-Lehen is being diligently hammered and screwed together. Windows have to be installed and the facade still needs the finishing touches.
There is still a building site on the school grounds
"It's going to be a precision landing," says the tight schedule in the final phase of the school renovation after the fire two years ago. HAK 1's time in the adjacent container village will soon be over. The stress of the move has been going on for days: a packing service is moving box after box. School equipment, books and even furniture have to be moved.
When asked by the "Krone" newspaper, however, no one wants to report on the joy of the completely renovated school building. A media appointment with state councillor Daniela Gutschi is planned, but before that there is a ban on information. The Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG), which runs the school, also does not want to make a statement about the end of the container village.
Major fire two years ago and its consequences
The major fire in July 2022 - it was the first Monday in the vacations - had serious consequences. All that remained of the school building was a skeleton. The extinguishing water in particular caused serious damage to the building structure. BIG decided to renovate the building at a cost of around seven million euros. Principal Thomas Heidinger went in search of accommodation for his 50 teachers and 500 pupils. An ideal solution was found with the container village on the adjacent sports field. "The school community was not torn apart. Everyone could stay on one site," the principal happily emphasized several times during the construction phase.
Pupils look forward to a new start
Now there is great anticipation for the renovated school building. "It got quite cold in the container in winter," says one pupil who is not a fan of containers. In the last week of the container, the pupils stream out of class shortly after eleven o'clock. A school colleague says: "Now is really the time." The pupils are also excited about the canteen and new project rooms.
After the fall break, the time in the container will finally be over for 22 classes. The first day of lessons is planned for November 4. However, the containers will remain: part of the neighboring HAK two will then need alternative accommodation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.