Now it’s time to move: Last day in the container

Major fire two years ago and its consequences

The major fire in July 2022 - it was the first Monday in the vacations - had serious consequences. All that remained of the school building was a skeleton. The extinguishing water in particular caused serious damage to the building structure. BIG decided to renovate the building at a cost of around seven million euros. Principal Thomas Heidinger went in search of accommodation for his 50 teachers and 500 pupils. An ideal solution was found with the container village on the adjacent sports field. "The school community was not torn apart. Everyone could stay on one site," the principal happily emphasized several times during the construction phase.