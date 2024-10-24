Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

500 million for Anthropic

UK: Competition authority investigates Google’s AI partnership

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 16:45

Artificial intelligence is becoming a case for the competition authorities in London. The British competition authority is taking a closer look at the partnership between the US internet company Google and the AI developer Anthropic as part of the AI arms race between US IT giants.

0 Kommentare

The CMA announced on Thursday that the first phase of the investigation should be completed by December 19. The authority had already begun collecting evidence of possible distortions of competition in July.

US OpenAI rival Anthropic received a 500 million dollar (464 million euro) cash injection from Google last year. The Alphabet subsidiary also agreed to invest a further 1.5 billion dollars in the artificial intelligence (AI) developer "Claude".

Arms race with Microsoft
Google is engaged in an arms race in the AI sector with its competitor Microsoft, which for its part has invested heavily in the ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Both companies are vying for customers with AI chatbots and are rapidly expanding their AI-supported offerings. 

At Microsoft, AI functions have found their way into Office programs, Windows and the Bing search engine; the offerings are marketed as "Copilot". Google is countering this with the AI tool "Gemini", which translates, logs conversations or manipulates photos on a range of high-priced Android phones. Apple has also recently entered the arms race, but the AI functions of "Apple Intelligence" are not due to be launched in the EU until 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf