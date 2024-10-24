UK: Competition authority investigates Google’s AI partnership

At Microsoft, AI functions have found their way into Office programs, Windows and the Bing search engine; the offerings are marketed as "Copilot". Google is countering this with the AI tool "Gemini", which translates, logs conversations or manipulates photos on a range of high-priced Android phones. Apple has also recently entered the arms race, but the AI functions of "Apple Intelligence" are not due to be launched in the EU until 2025.