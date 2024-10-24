Rainer Nowak Talk
Ex-diplomat on US election: “President is a macho job”
In the "Rainer Nowak Talk" on krone.tv, publicist and entrepreneur Maggie Childs, former ambassador to the USA Martin Weiss and political expert Thomas Hofer discussed the duel between Trump and Harris on November 5.
A landmark election is coming up soon. For the USA, for the whole world. Former President Donald Trump is catching up in the polls. Rainer Nowak welcomed renowned experts to krone.tv. Political analyst Thomas Hofer: "Trump's electorate is loyal but not getting any bigger. But what the Republicans have managed to do is demobilize Democratic voters. With negative campaigns."
There are also economic problems in the USA. Kamala Harris is involved as Joe Biden's vice president. There are still many undecideds, says Democrat Maggie Childs. Martin Weiss, former ambassador to the USA, believes that Trump is being demonized, but that with him you know what you're getting. "With Harris, you get the feeling that you're too cautious because of the narrow lead. And suddenly you fall behind in the polls." Hofer with a key sentence: The media take Trump literally, but not seriously. The opposite is true for voters. Childs adds - Trump scores points with clear statements such as "No taxes on tips".
The lively and highly informative debate between experts also includes the question of whether the USA is ready to elect a woman. Diplomat Weiss believes it is still a problem, although it is not openly stated. And one thing is certain: "The American president is a macho job. He sends troops to war. A woman has to be three times better." Maggie Childs: In the final phase, it's all about patting the other guy down, she said. One advantage for Trump, according to Hofer, is the toughness in his announcements. "I will fix this". Clear statements, even if they are not so easy to implement. Martin Weiss: "Trump is the master of simple messages."
Republicans will probably win the Senate, says Weiss, and if Harris wins, it would be difficult for her from day one. However, she would live the transatlantic element strongly in the spirit of Biden. Should Trump win, what then? There is not much difference with the Middle East, but with Ukraine, according to Hofer, it would be different. Trump would increase the pressure and possibly not provide any financial aid. And thus bring peace.
Watch the whole episode above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.