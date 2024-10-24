Ex-diplomat on US election: “President is a macho job”

The lively and highly informative debate between experts also includes the question of whether the USA is ready to elect a woman. Diplomat Weiss believes it is still a problem, although it is not openly stated. And one thing is certain: "The American president is a macho job. He sends troops to war. A woman has to be three times better." Maggie Childs: In the final phase, it's all about patting the other guy down, she said. One advantage for Trump, according to Hofer, is the toughness in his announcements. "I will fix this". Clear statements, even if they are not so easy to implement. Martin Weiss: "Trump is the master of simple messages."